M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $209.12 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

