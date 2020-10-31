M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

