M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 278 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

