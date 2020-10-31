M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 99.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.61.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

