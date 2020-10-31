M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.98 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

