M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $236,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

