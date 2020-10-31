M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,122 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,679,361 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,317,000 after purchasing an additional 827,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $111.55 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.