2,090 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after buying an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after buying an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.57 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

