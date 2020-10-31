M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,090 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.