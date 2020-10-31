M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $241,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day moving average of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

