M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,915 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,190,000 after buying an additional 81,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $189.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

