M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.47.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $477.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $491.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

