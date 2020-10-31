M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $314.68 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

