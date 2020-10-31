M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 82 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 101,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $314.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.96 and a 200 day moving average of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.