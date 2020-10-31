M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.96 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

