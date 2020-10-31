M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 910.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 70.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HP by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $39,489,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

