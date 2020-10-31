M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 49 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after buying an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,294,473,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

Shares of ISRG opened at $667.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $707.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

