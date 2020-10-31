M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,742 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

