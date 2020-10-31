M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,653 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

