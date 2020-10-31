M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $380,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $602,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,791,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

