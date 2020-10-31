Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Lessened by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,835 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $45,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.