M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 53,108 Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 74.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

RLGY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.93.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

