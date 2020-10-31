M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $515,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. AXA raised its holdings in The Allstate by 39.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 62,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

