M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of SpartanNash as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $659.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.98.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.