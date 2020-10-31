M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,194 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $18,040,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,114.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 160,607 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

