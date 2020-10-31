M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,058 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 23.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other news, Director Vinita Bali acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.81. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

