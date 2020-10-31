M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 350,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $4,935,000.00. Insiders sold 1,503,013 shares of company stock worth $21,425,702 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07 and a beta of 2.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

