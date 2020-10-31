M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $110,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

