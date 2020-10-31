State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $216.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average is $181.53. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $231.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $487.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.53 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Stephens boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on LHC Group from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

In other news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.