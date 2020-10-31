State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 433.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

IAA opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

