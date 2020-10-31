State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

