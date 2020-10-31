State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 6,900 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $114,608,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $83,599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Concho Resources by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Concho Resources by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,024,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 808,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $41.51 on Friday. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

