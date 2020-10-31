State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 103,867 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period.

Five Below stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.39. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

