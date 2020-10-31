State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,600 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

