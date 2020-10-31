WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 1,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Citigroup boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised WestRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

