State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. AXA grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 146.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 120,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,321,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,632,000 after purchasing an additional 729,171 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,225,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 417.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

