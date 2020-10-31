State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 76.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $105.11 and a 1 year high of $222.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.