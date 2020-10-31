State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $259.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $259.85.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.73.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

