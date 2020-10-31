Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 92.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Community Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Community Financial by 33.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Community Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 487,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Community Financial by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Community Financial stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The Community Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

