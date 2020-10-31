Bank of America Corp DE Buys 4,884 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $133.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

