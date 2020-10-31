Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NYSE:CCB) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 16.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:CCB opened at $14.86 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Lane acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $236,810.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coastal Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

