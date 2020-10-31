Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Park City Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 229.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PCYG opened at $4.34 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

