The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in The Korea Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

