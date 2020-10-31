Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,804 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

NYSE:TDC opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

