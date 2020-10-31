Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,373 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

