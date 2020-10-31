Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,437,322.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,848,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,794,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 182,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,521. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

