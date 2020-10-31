Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,109 Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Contura Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Contura Energy in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Contura Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Contura Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Contura Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Contura Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Contura Energy stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Contura Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($13.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($10.34). The business had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Benchmark lowered Contura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Contura Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

