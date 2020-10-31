Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 561,281 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

