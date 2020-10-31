Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 811,108 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $116.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In related news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total transaction of $861,459.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,388 shares of company stock worth $2,602,860 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

