Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Revlon were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revlon by 94.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Revlon by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Revlon stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

